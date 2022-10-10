Congress misleading employees in the name of Old Pension

Thunag/Mandi: Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur claimed to resolve most of the state government issues.

In an ‘Abhinandan’ function of Officers and Employees of Seraj (Seraj Sarv Adhikari Avm Karamchari Varg) at Thunag in Seraj Vidhan Sabha area of Mandi district on Sunday, the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the employees were the backbone of the State Government as they not only help in effective implementation of the policies and programmes of the State Government but also ensure that the benefits of the development reach the person living at the lowest ebb.

The Chief Minister said that the State Government has always maintained cordial relations with its employees. Most of the issues pertaining to the employees were resolved during this period, despite the pandemic.

“Despite the COVID-19 crisis, the State Government has ensured full salary, pension and other benefits to the employees so that they do not face any inconvenience,” CM said.

Chief Minister also did not forget to target the opposition and blamed its leaders for misleading the employees of the State in the name of OPS. He asked the Congress leaders why the Congress Chief Ministers had not implemented OPS in their ruling States even after ten months of their announcements.

“It was for sure that whenever the OPS would be implemented in the country it would definitely be implemented during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” CM said and urged the employees of the State to have faith in the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he would definitely come up to their expectations.