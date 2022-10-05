Shimla: Congress has suffered another blow before the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections as former three-time Member of Parliament (MP) Suresh Chandel has resigned from the party and has rejoined the BJP. He joined the party on Tuesday in Bilaspur in the presence of BJP National President JP Nadda, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and BJP State President Suresh Kashyap.

Suresh Kashyap while welcoming Chandel back to BJP said that this is a big blow to Congress. He said the biggest reason behind Congress leaders leaving Congress for BJP is nepotism.

Earlier on Tuesday, he sent his resignation letter to Interim President, All India Congress Committee (AICC) Sonia Gandhi and also sent a copy to Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) President Pratibha Singh.

I have resigned from Indian National Congress. pic.twitter.com/HfLyHpfTyk — Suresh Chandel (@isureshchandel) October 4, 2022

Chandel has stated that he was not happy with the modus operandi of Congress, therefore, he has decided to leave the party. He said that though he left BJP in 2019, his heart and soul still belong to the party.

Chandel joined Congress in April 2019. Chandel was elected MP three times from Hamirpur Parliamentary Constituency. He has also served as State President of BJP for two years.