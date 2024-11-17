Shimla: In a significant organizational move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed Suresh Chandel, former State President and three-time Member of Parliament (MP), as a member of its State Core Group. The announcement was made by BJP State President Dr. Rajiv Bindal, and the appointment takes effect immediately.

Suresh Chandel has been a prominent figure in Himachal Pradesh politics. He represented the Hamirpur constituency in the 12th, 13th, and 14th Lok Sabhas, securing three consecutive terms as MP. His leadership within the party was evident during his tenure as the State President of Himachal BJP from 1998 to 2000 and as the Organization General Secretary from 1988 to 1998.

Currently, Chandel holds the position of National Vice President of BJP Kisan Morcha and is a Governing Body Member of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research. His vast experience and organizational expertise make him a key addition to the party’s leadership team.

In 2019, Chandel joined the Congress party during the Lok Sabha elections but returned to the BJP in October 2022. His reappointment to the State Core Group underscores his renewed role in shaping the future of the BJP in Himachal Pradesh.

This move is seen as part of BJP’s efforts to strengthen its organizational structure and ensure experienced leadership as it prepares for future political challenges in the state.