Shimla: For the first time, hearings of urgent cases will occur in Himachal Pradesh High Court even during the Dussehra holidays. Before this, the court used to remain close during the Dushera holidays.

An official order has been issued regarding this by Chief Justice AA Sayed.

As per the orders, one single bench will sit in the court on October 4 and 6 between 11:00 am till 1:00 pm to take up only extreme urgent cases, to avoid any inconveniences.

Justice Sushil Kukreja will be hearing urgent cases on October 4 while Justice Satyen Vaidya will listen to urgent matters on October 6.

The cases will be placed before the concerned judge on behalf of the High Court Registry and will be heard only after the judge’s approval.

The court has also deployed four registrars from October 3 to October 7.

As per the order, Registrar General and Registrar (Vigilance) will remain on duty on October 3, Registrar (Judicial) and Registrar (Estt) will remain present on October 4, District and Sessions Judge (Leave/Training Reserve) and Registrar (Accounts) will remain on duty on October 6 while Registrar (Rules) and Registrar (Admin) will be on duty on October 7.