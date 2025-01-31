Shimla: Senior BJP leader and former minister Ramesh Dhawala has intensified his attack on his own party, accusing certain individuals of hijacking the organization. In a series of meetings with disgruntled BJP workers in Dehra and Jwalamukhi constituencies, Dhawala hinted at forming a parallel organization if party grievances were not addressed soon.

Two days ago, Dhawala secretly met a dozen of his close supporters in his native village of Dhawala, but the meeting did not remain under wraps for long. On Friday, he held another meeting in a private building in Dehra, bringing together former office bearers and dissatisfied workers from both constituencies. Addressing the gathering, Dhawala expressed his frustration, stating, “Some people have hijacked the BJP. If these issues are not resolved in time, anything can happen in the near future.”

His remarks have sparked speculation about a larger rebellion brewing within the Himachal BJP. Political observers see this as a pressure tactic aimed at the party leadership, particularly after reports of long-time leaders being sidelined in favour of newcomers. Dhawala’s statements also suggest the possibility of a third political front, further worrying the BJP high command.

Sources indicate that Dhawala may soon begin reaching out to other BJP leaders across the state who feel neglected. If he succeeds in rallying discontented members, the party could face significant internal unrest, especially in regions where it prioritized new entrants over loyalists. His move is being closely watched, as it could alter the BJP’s political landscape in Himachal ahead of upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar has indirectly weighed in on the matter. Without taking names, he emphasized that the respect of veteran BJP leaders must be maintained. “New people should be welcomed, but the old ones who stood firm in difficult times should not lose their dignity,” he remarked, alluding to Dhawala’s long history with the party.