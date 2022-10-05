Nahan: Three persons have been killed after a cement laden pick up (HP 79 1664) they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge in Sangrah Subdivision, district Sirmour.

The deceased have been identified as Ram Swaroop son of Rati Ram, Ishwar Chand son of Neeta Ram and Geeta Ram son of Atma Ram. All of them were residents of Tikkari village in Sangrah, Sirmour.

The accident took place on Tuesday night near Tikkari village when a driver lost control of the vehicle at a steep curve and it plunged into a deep gorge.

At that time, they were on their way to Tikkari from Sangrah.

The accident was noticed by local residents who informed the police.

Police reached the spot and recovered the dead bodies with the assistance of local residents.

The bodies were taken to Community Health Centre (CHC) Sangrah for postmortem.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sirmour Raman Kumar Meena confirmed the report and said police is conducting the investigation. He said that postmortem of the deceased will be conducted today after which the bodies will be handed over to their relatives for cremation.