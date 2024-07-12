Cabinet Nod for 486 Lecturer Physical Education posts

Shimla – In a significant decision, the state cabinet has accepted the Cabinet Sub-Committee’s recommendations on the pending results for post-codes 903 and 939, related to the Junior Office Assistant (JOA) positions. The H.P. Rajya Chayan Aayog Hamirpur has been tasked with declaring the final results for both post-codes, providing much-needed clarity and resolution for the candidates awaiting their outcomes.

In addition to addressing the pending results, the cabinet has approved several important initiatives aimed at bolstering the state’s educational infrastructure. Notably, the cabinet has sanctioned the creation and filling of 486 posts of Lecturer Physical Education. This move is expected to enhance the quality of physical education provided in schools, ensuring that students receive comprehensive and well-rounded instruction in this crucial area.

Further strengthening the educational sector, the cabinet has also approved the creation of 157 supernumerary posts of the Principal School Cadre. This decision aims to improve the administrative and leadership capabilities within schools, thereby fostering a more conducive learning environment for students.

To support children with special needs, the cabinet has decided to fill up 245 posts of Special Educators in the education department. This initiative underscores the government’s commitment to inclusive education, ensuring that every child receives the necessary support and resources to thrive academically.

In the Home Department, the cabinet has approved the creation and filling of 53 posts of different categories of Fire Officers and officials. Additionally, 60 posts of police personnel of various categories will be filled to enhance security and operational efficiency at heliports across the state. These measures are part of the government’s broader strategy to improve public safety and emergency response capabilities.

To ensure the smooth functioning of the H.P. Rajya Chayan Aayog Hamirpur, the cabinet has approved the creation and filling of 30 posts within the organization. This decision is expected to streamline Aayog’s operations and improve its efficiency in handling recruitment processes.

In the Public Works Department, the cabinet has sanctioned the filling of 30 posts of JOA (IT). The cabinet has decided to create 27 additional posts of Block Development Officer, bringing the total cadre strength to 123 posts.