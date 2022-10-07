Shimla: The state Cabinet has approved the revision of pay structure for the existing regular teaching faculty and librarians working in degree-level technical institutions in the state as per All India Council for Technical Educations norms.

The revised pay scale would be given from the prospective date and arrears from 1.1.2016 to date would be paid as per State Government orders.

The cabinet also approved the re-starting of Government Degree College Narag in Sirmaur district to facilitate the students of the area. It approved to open a new Degree College at Pangna in Mandi district, besides making a provision of Rs. 5 crores for the development of infrastructure.

It also gave nod to open a new ITI at Deha in the Chopal Vidhan Sabha area of Shimla district along with the creation and filling up of 26 posts of different categories to man this institution.

The Cabinet gave approval to open a new Tehsil at Naggar in Kullu district along with creation and filling of 15 posts of different categories.

The Cabinet decided to re-engage services of 40 PTA (GIA-provided teachers who were engaged after 3.01.2018 i.e., after the closing of PTA Policy who fulfil the requisite qualification as per R&P Rules by extending the PTA Rules 2006 from prospective effect.