Government Initiatives Spanning Healthcare, Education, and Administrative Expansion: 6,630 New Posts Approved

Shimla – In a landmark decision, the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has approved a one-time relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates applying for 1,226 constable positions in the Police Department. This move is designed to broaden the eligibility criteria and attract a larger pool of applicants, thereby strengthening the police force.

Under the new guidelines, general candidates aged between 18 and 26 years, SC/ST, OBC, Gorkhas, and distinguished sportspersons aged between 18 and 28 years, and Home Guards aged between 20 and 29 years will now be eligible for the constable recruitment.

This adjustment is expected to provide more opportunities for aspiring candidates and ensure that the Police Department can recruit the most capable individuals to serve the community.

Recruitment Drive Across Departments

Beyond the age relaxation for police recruitment, the Cabinet also greenlighted the creation and filling of over 6,630 posts in various government departments, as part of a broader strategy to enhance public services and create significant employment opportunities across the state. Key decisions include:

Education Department : 6,297 Early Childhood Care and Education Tutors will be engaged to enhance educational services for young children.

: 6,297 Early Childhood Care and Education Tutors will be engaged to enhance educational services for young children. Health and Family Welfare Department : 200 Medical Officer positions will be created and filled to improve healthcare services. Additionally, 22 posts of Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor will be filled in medical colleges across the state, including Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar Government Medical College, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, and Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College.

: 200 Medical Officer positions will be created and filled to improve healthcare services. Additionally, 22 posts of Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor will be filled in medical colleges across the state, including Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar Government Medical College, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, and Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College. Casualty Medical Officer and Assistant Professor Posts : Eight Casualty Medical Officer posts will be created in Tanda Medical College, along with five Assistant Professor posts in Chamba Medical College, to operationalize Trauma Centres. This includes the necessary supporting staff such as nurses, operation theatre assistants, technicians, and multi-task workers.

: Eight Casualty Medical Officer posts will be created in Tanda Medical College, along with five Assistant Professor posts in Chamba Medical College, to operationalize Trauma Centres. This includes the necessary supporting staff such as nurses, operation theatre assistants, technicians, and multi-task workers. Administrative Tribunal : 84 various posts will be created and filled to strengthen the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Tribunal.

: 84 various posts will be created and filled to strengthen the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Tribunal. Town and Country Planning Department : 13 posts for the newly constituted Four Lane Planning Areas will be filled to enhance regulatory functions.

: 13 posts for the newly constituted Four Lane Planning Areas will be filled to enhance regulatory functions. Youth Services and Sports Department: Four Youth Organizer posts will be created and filled to support youth programs.

Streamlined Recruitment Processes

Additionally, the Cabinet decided to streamline the recruitment process by bringing the direct recruitment of Group C posts under the State Government, State Public Sector Undertakings, Boards, Corporations, and Local Bodies under the ambit of the H.P. Rajya Chayan Aayog.