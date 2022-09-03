Solan: Shoolini university’s V-empower programme has started an International Coaching Federation (ICF) approved credit course to make students future-ready, enabling them to become strong leaders who value themselves and empower others.

Shoolini is the only university in India to offer an ICF-approved Credit Course.

This first-of-its-kind programme introduced in an educational institution has been built upon ICF Core Competencies. It has been designed to help students understand what ‘leadership of the future entails.

Students will be awarded a joint ‘Certificate of Completion’ from ICF and Shoolini University on completion of the programme. It will be a 4 Credits Course with ICF awarding 30 Coach Continuing Education Units (CCEUs).

The ICF core coaching competencies and the objective of the course adhere to and align with the learning outcomes of NEP leadership readiness, creativity, communication skills, problem-solving skills, critical thinking, etc.

The course is currently available to Summit Research Programme ( SRP) 7th Semester Food Tech and Biotech Students from the School of Bio Engineering and Food Technology. Shortly, all the Schools of Shoolini University will be taken on board for this programme, Vice-Chancellor Atul Khosla said in press communique.

Prof Khosla said that coaching empowers people and the future leaders course serves as a platform to strengthen the students’ understanding of how to lead themselves and others with more compassion and self-acceptance.