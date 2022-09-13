Shimla: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Monday, announced 21-sub committees of its vision document ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections.

BJP’s Chairman for Vision document committee Pro Dr Sikander Kumar said the first draft of the vision document would be submitted on September 20 and the next meeting will be held on September 21.

The sub-committees include Language, Culture and Religion, Quality Education, Tourism, Women and Child Development, Environment, Employees Welfare Panchayati Raj Journalists, Law and Order and Freedom Fighter and Ex-servicemen to name a few.

Power Minister Sukhram Chaudhary will be a member of Power and Energy. Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Rajiv Saizal and Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Surveen Chaudhary will be the members of Social Security. Dr Saizal will also be a member of the Health/Drug Mafia.

Education Minister Gobind Singh Thakur will be a member of Quality Education.

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj will be a member of Environment, Urban Development as well as the member of the Infrastructure – Road and Ropeways/HeliTaxi committee.

IPH Minister Mohinder Singh Thakur and Panchayati Raj Minister Virender Kanwar have been announced as members of Agriculture, Rural Development and IPH.