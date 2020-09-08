Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Congress today held a protest against the state Government at Chaura Maidan Shimla. Protesting against corruption during Covid-19 crises in purchases of sanitizers, health equipment and ventilators, Congress state president Kuldeep Singh Rathore claimed that the administration has totally failed.

Rathore alleged that employees were being transferred on political affiliations and some officers are behaving like a political agent of BJP.

Raising issues of corruption against cabinet ministers, Kuldeep Singh Rathore alleged that “ministers of the state are busy in land deals and recent health scam is an example of Govt.s insensitivity towards public issues.”

CLP Leader Mukesh Agnihotri demanded resignation of entire cabinet for failing to control corruption, price hike and unemployment.

Congress legislatures Mukesh Agnihotri, Dr. (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil, Jagat Singh Negi, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Pawan Kajal, Nand Lal, Mohan Lal Brakta and Ashish Butail joined the march from Chaura Maidan to Vidhan Sabha alongwith Congress workers.

Congress President Kuldeep Singh Rathore alongwith General Secretary Rajneesh Kimta, Kewal Pathania, Abhishek Rana, Jenab Chandel presented memorandum to the Chief Minister in his chamber in Vidhan Sabha on rampant corruption, economic slowdown in Himachal Pradesh in all economic sectors and failure to effectively handle covid-19 crises in the state.