Sundernagar/Mandi: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announced to provide 12-month duty in a year for Home Guard Jawans.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in the State level function of Home Guard jawans at Sundernagar on Sunday, informed that about 8,000 Home Guard jawans are rendering their services in 12 battalions in the State.

The Chief Minister claimed of making a respectable increase in the honorarium of Home Guard jawans. “State Government has increased the daily honorarium of Home Guard jawans from Rs 675 to Rs 883 per day,” Thakur said and further added of increasing honorarium of Home Guard jawans from Rs. 20,258 per month to Rs. 26,492 per month.

Chief Minister said that the State Government has also increased the rank allowance of Home Guards posted on Honorary Posts in the Home Defence Department and rank allowance has been increased from Company Commander to Section Leader. He said that now the Company Commander would get Rs. 50 per day instead of Rs. 30, Senior Platoon Commander and Platoon Commander Rs. 40 instead of Rs. 24, Havildar Rs. 30 instead of Rs.18 and section leader Rs. 20 rank allowance per day instead of Rs.12 per day.

Home Guards Welfare Association presented a cheque of Rs. 1.51 lakh to the Chief Minister for the Chief Minister Relief Fund on the occasion.

Home Guard personnel were posted as assistants to the police in all the districts and worked as an emergency force in case of any kind of emergency.

Home Guard was established in 1946 in Bombay province to assist other security agencies including the police and the army for the safety of civilians in case of any emergency and after independence, the Home Guard organization was reorganized in 1962 and since then, Home Guard personnel were serving in different states and union territories.