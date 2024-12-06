Shimla: In a bid to enhance disaster preparedness and community resilience, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a five-year plan to train 1% of the state’s population as Civil Defence volunteers. The initiative, unveiled during the 62nd State-Level Raising Day celebrations of the Home Guards and Civil Defence at The Ridge in Shimla, aims to foster greater public participation in emergency response and disaster management.

The program is part of a broader Disaster Management Awareness Campaign, which began on December 6 and will run until January 6, 2025. Addressing the event, Sukhu emphasized the growing challenges posed by climate change, including frequent cloudbursts and natural calamities. “Community involvement is crucial for effective disaster management. This campaign will create awareness and empower citizens to respond proactively during emergencies,” he said.

To bolster disaster management capabilities, the government announced the establishment of drone stations at all district headquarters. These stations will support rescue and relief operations with drones capable of higher payloads, complementing the existing State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) resources.

Sukhu also announced funding for constructing the SDRF headquarters in Palampur and the Kangra Unit campus. Furthermore, 74 Home Guard company offices and 12 training centers across the state will be designated as Disaster Response Centers to ensure faster deployment during emergencies.

The Chief Minister commended the Home Guards for their exceptional contributions, particularly during last year’s monsoon disaster, which resulted in the evacuation of 75,000 stranded tourists, including 300 individuals from Chandratal in Lahaul-Spiti. “The Home Guards, SDRF, and Fire Department personnel showcased exemplary dedication during one of the most devastating disasters in our lifetime,” Sukhu said.

Over the last decade, the Home Guards have conducted approximately 31,000 rescue and relief operations, saving 3,600 lives and protecting property worth over ₹10,000 crore.

Sukhu announced additional benefits for Home Guards, including 180 days of maternity leave for women and an increase in the daily allowance for deployments outside the state from ₹60 to ₹500. The government will fill 700 vacant Home Guard posts to strengthen the workforce.

The Chief Minister also highlighted improvements in fire services, including the establishment of new fire stations in Nadaun, Deha, Indora, and Kotkhai. The creation of 240 posts and the procurement of eight fire vehicles were announced to enhance operational efficiency.

These initiatives reflect the government’s commitment to modernizing disaster management and ensuring public safety, paving the way for a safer and more resilient Himachal Pradesh.