Kullu: A rave party was busted near Pulga village in Parvati Valley, Kullu by police in which drugs like cocaine, cannabis and MDMA were being served to the youth.

According to reports, police received a tip that a rave party is going on in a jungle near Pulga village in which around 75 to 80 people were partying.

Taking immediate action, police raided the party and recovered 1.94-gram cocaine, 0.47 grams of MDMA 6.48 grams of ganja and 4.58 grams of cannabis from the two accused.

The accused have been identified as Parnem Sarv, resident of Manipur and Raghuveer, resident of Punga village.

Police also recovered six speakers, three amplifiers and one generator, laptop, mixture and headphone.

On May 31, a similar rave party was busted by the police in Chalal village in which police recovered 2.68-gram cannabis (charas) and 1.57-gram cocaine from Bhupati Raju Jagarnatha, resident of West Godavari, Andhra Pradesh.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kullu Gurdev Sharma confirmed the report and said that further investigation is going on.