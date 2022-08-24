Arki/Solan: Senior BJP leader and state Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the party leadership would decide the allocation of tickets for the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Thakur, while responding to the media at Kunihar in the Arki Assembly segment about party tickets to recently inducted leaders from the Congress party, said disgruntled leaders would be convinced. Playing down the discontent within the state unit, Jai Ram Thakur termed it as usual practice in a political party in an election year. He’s confident to handle the discontent aptly.

Recently, Dharamshala Congress MLA Pawan Kajal and Nalagarh MLA Lakhwinder Singh Rana joined BJP. However, BJP units are vehemently opposing their inclusion. The party cadre is also divided in Dehra and Jogindernagar party units after the inclusion of independent MLAs into the party fold.

Meanwhile, the BJP has constituted ‘Chunav Sanchalan’ and ‘Chunav Prabandhan’ committees for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has been made head of ‘Chunav Sanchalan’ samiti while a senior leader and Nahan MLA Rajeev Bindal has been appointed president of the ‘Chunav Prabandhan’ samiti.