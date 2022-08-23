Solan: Shoolini University’s School of Business Management’s Master in Business Management (MBA) Programme has been accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA).

The University has been granted accreditation for three years, till June 2025.

Shoolini University is the first in Himachal Pradesh to receive NBA accreditation. This is the second NBA-accredited programme after the B.Pharmacy of Shoolini University.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Atul Khosla said he is very happy and excited about the accreditation result. Reiterating his commitment to making students future and job-ready, Khosla stated that the university management is poised to work to keep the top spot in NBA accreditation in the future as well.

Dean Prof. Kuldeep Chand Rojhe thanked faculty and students for their hard work and announced going for international accreditation. Elaborating new initiatives for the MBA programme, including interactive and case-based pedagogy and online learning support through eUniv, Prof Rohje stated that the project-based learning and concentrated intervention by corporate leaders through guest lectures are making learning easy and pragmatic.

Prof Rojhe also informed about a fully residential MBA programme under which all students would have to stay in campus only. Various top business schools are running residential management programs.