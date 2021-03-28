Mandi: Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) General Secretary Aashray Sharma on Saturday has accused Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur of discriminating Mandi town and said all the development in Mandi town has been done by the Congress government.

While addressing a press conference in Mandi, Sharma lashed out at CM for making Municipal Corporation’s elections as a very big deal and said that CM is trying to lure and mislead the people of Mandi by coming to Mandi again and again.

He said that out of the budget sanctioned by the central government under the Jal Jeevan Mission, Rs 260 crores are spent in Dharampur, Rs 160 crores are in Seraj, while Mandi only gets Rs 30 lakhs which clearly shows that CM is discriminating Mandi town.

Aashray Sharma said that on one hand, CM Jairam Thakur issues notifications including rural areas in the Municipal Corporation and at the same time he talks about removing rural areas from Municipal Corporations.

Taking a jibe at CM, Aashray further said that Jai Ram Thakur changes his decisions at least three times a day.