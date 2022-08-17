New Delhi: Ahead of the state assembly election, two Congress legislatures Pawan Kajal and Lakhwinder Singh Rana joined BJP.

Kajal is MLA from Kangra (2012 as an Independent and 2017 as a Congress candidate) and Lakhwinder Singh Rana won the 2011 by-election and 2017 assembly election from the Nalagarh assembly constituency. Kajal was recently appointed working president.

It’s learned that the legislatures were perturbed with the state party leadership for creating a parallel leadership in their assembly constituencies to destabilise them.

It’s pertinent to mention that both leaders have crossed over to the Congress from BJP. Kajal had won the 2012 assembly election as an independent after being denied a ticket by the BJP, while Rana joined Congress in 2005 after failing to get a party ticket from the BJP.

A trend of switching parties won’t end here and it’s likely that some more Congress MLAs will switch over to the BJP. State Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had also hinted at a major setback for the Congress as many of its legislators were keen to join the BJP.

Meanwhile, Congress had suspended both leaders for six years from the party.