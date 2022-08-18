Chamba: In a tragic incident, a mother-daughter duo has been killed while two others were injured after a landslide near Hadsar, district Chamba.

The deceased have been identified as Anvita (10) and her mother Sonu Devi (32), residents of Lapiana village in Kangra district while the injured have been identified as Sahil Sharma (22), resident of Saloli village in Una and Ganesh (27), resident of Ward no 5, Sujanpur in Pathankot district, Punjab.

The mishap occurred on Wednesday around 7:10 p.m. when they were on their way to Manimahesh. When they reached near Hadsar, huge boulders start to fall from the mountain. The mother and daughter along with two others were hit by the boulders. Sonu Devi and her daughter died on the spot while the other two sustained injuries.

Police and district administration recovered the dead bodies as well as rescued the injured.

The injured were rushed to Civil Hospital, Bharmour where they are undergoing treatment.

The district administration has handed over Rs 25,000 each as compensation to the family of the deceased.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Abhimanyu Verma confirmed the report and said that the bodies will be handed over to their relatives for cremation after postmortem.