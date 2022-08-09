Shimla: In a bid to woo the voters before the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections, Congress has made a bold claim of reinstating the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) within 10 days of forming the government. This was stated by Congress’ Election Observer for the state and Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Bughel during a press conference in Peter Hoff Shimla.

While addressing the conference, Bughel also promised to provide 300 units of free domestic electricity. He also said that the party intends to provide Rs 1,500 to women between 18 to 60 years of age. He also promised to create five lakh jobs for the unemployed youth of the state.

Furthermore, he said that the Congress government would make a provision of Rs 680 crore for startups for all 68 assembly constituencies of the state.

On a question related to the ongoing agitation of farmers in the state, he said that the party also has plans to protect the rights and interests of the farmers and orchardists of the state. He said that the plans will be announced in the manifesto.

He also lashed out at Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and said that he has failed at every front. He said that the CM has failed to provide employment and control inflation in the state and none of the promises made by the BJP during the 2017 Assembly Elections were fulfilled by the present state government.

Restoration of OPS has emerged as one of the main issues of the state and all political parties have been claiming to restore it.

Earlier this year, government employees of the state had organised a march from Mandi to state’s Vidhan Sabha in order to seek the restoration of the OPS.