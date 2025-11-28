IIT Mandi Catalyst has invited startups and innovators from Himachal Pradesh to apply for seed funding under the HIM Startup Yojana 2025, a state-backed initiative aimed at nurturing early-stage ventures and helping them bring their ideas to the market. The scheme is being implemented through the Himachal Pradesh Centre for Entrepreneurship Development (HPCED).

The seed fund is open to incubatees and startups associated with government-approved incubation centres, including those working under the Chief Minister’s Startup/Innovation Projects and the New Industries Scheme. Startups registered with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and operational within the state can also apply.

As per the eligibility criteria, the applicant must be an Indian company registered under the Companies Act, 2013, with at least 51% shareholding held by bonafide Himachali promoters. The startup should be registered in Himachal Pradesh, have its head office in the state, or be carrying out active operations within Himachal Pradesh.

The guidelines also state that startups should have completed three months of incubation at any incubation centre empanelled with the Himachal Pradesh government. However, the Seed Support Committee may decide on a case-by-case basis whether the incubation period is mandatory.

The initiative aims to strengthen the innovation ecosystem in the state by offering financial support to budding entrepreneurs and helping them develop prototypes or scale their products and services for market launch.

The last date to apply is December 10, 2025, and IIT Mandi Catalyst has encouraged eligible startups to submit their applications before the deadline.