New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused BJP of failing to handle the Kashmir problem and only playing dirty politics to achieve its political goals.

Kejriwal, while addressing the Aam Aadmi Party’s ‘Jan Aakrosh Rally at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Sunday, claimed that the Kashmiri Pandits were being forced to leave the Valley due to the targeted killings and blamed Union Government for failing to stop it.

पिछले 30 साल में दो बार ऐसे मौक़े आए जब कश्मीरी पंडितों को कश्मीर से पलायन करने पर मजबूर होना पड़ा। और इन दोनों ही बार कश्मीर में बीजेपी का शासन था। इसका मतलब ये कि भाजपा से कश्मीर नहीं संभलता। pic.twitter.com/yCbIRkd3YY — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 5, 2022

Kejriwal demanded the Union Government put forth an action plan to stop such incidents. Delhi CM said

“The BJP can’t handle Kashmir; they only know how to do dirty politics.”

He demanded the BJP-led Union government put forth its action plan for Kashmiri pandits.

Kashmiri Pandits were “forced” to leave their homes in Kashmir valley in the 1990s due to the terrorists’ target killing and recently eight targeted killings by terror groups were also reported.

Scores of Kashmiri Pandits, who were employed under a prime minister’s package in 2012, have been staging protests threatening mass exodus since the killing of Rahul Bhat, who was shot dead by terrorists on May 12 in the Chadoora area of Budgam district in central Kashmir.

A bank employee and a brick kiln labourer were shot dead in Kashmir on June 2 and a woman teacher from the Samba district of the Jammu region was shot dead by terrorists at a school in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on May 31.