‘No mask no service,’ Cabinet

Shimla: With yet another wave of Covid-19 hitting the state, the state government has imposed strict restrictions on organizing fairs and a complete ban on langars for a week.

The decision was taken by the state cabinet here on Friday and will come into effect from 23 March.

With the people exhibiting complacency and not following precautions, the government has decided to impose stricter measures to control the spread by ensuring the wearing of masks, and for this, the rule ” No mask, no service ” will be followed.

Only 50 percent capacity of indoor gatherings will be allowed, decided the cabinet.

The police will again be back to strict action of the imposition of fines against those not wearing masks.