Shimla/Kullu: A 14-year-old girl has been killed while two sustained injuries after a landslide in Dhalli, in Shimla city, triggered by torrential rainfall.

The deceased has been identified as Kareena (14) while the injured have been identified as Asha (16) and Kulwinder (14). All these girls are residents of Haryana.

The incident took place on Wednesday around 6:30 am when several boulders fell upon a tend that was located at the roadside. At that time, the girls were sleeping inside the tent and sustained serious injuries.

Several vehicles that were parked on the roadside were also damaged.

Police and district administration reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

The injured were rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla where they are undergoing treatment. The body of the deceased has also been shifted there for postmortem.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla Monica Bhutaungru confirmed the report.

Shimla has been receiving continuous rainfall since Tuesday.

Four persons went missing after a camping sight was destroyed due to a cloudburst in Chojh village, located near the bank of the Parvati river in the Kullu district.

The missing persons have been identified as Rohit, resident of Sunder Nagar, Mandi, Arjun, resident of Banjar, Kullu, Rahul Chaudhary, resident of Dharamshala, Kangra and Kapil, resident of Rajasthan.

The incident took place during the wee hours of Wednesday when a cloudburst occurred in a nallah due to heavy and continuous rainfall.

Police and district administration reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

SP Kullu Gurdev Sharma confirmed the report and said rescue operation in going on.