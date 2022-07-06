Kullu: One womandied while four persons including a Rajasthan resident went missing after a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst hit Chohj village, located at the bank of Parvati River in the Kullu district.

The woman drowned at the dam site near Malana hydel project in Kullu.

The missing persons have been identified as Kapil, resident of Pushkar, Rajasthan, Rohit Kumar, resident of Sunder Nagar, Mandi, Rahul Chaudhary, resident of Dharamshala, Kangra and Arjun, resident of Banjar, Kullu.

The cloudburst occurred on Wednesday morning, at that time, these lessons were staying at a campsite.

A bridge over the Parvati river, several camping sites and eateries were swept away in the flash flood. A house, fish farm and a cowshed owned by Khem Raj have also been washed away. Apart from this, a guest house was partially damaged.

Eateries owned by Hira Lal, Lata Devi, Panna Lal and Pane Ram and houses owned by Nanak Chand, Duni Chand and Pane Ram have been damaged.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Gurdev Sharma confirmed the report and said a rescue operation is going on.

The District Administration said that the amount of loss caused due to the cloud burst is being ascertained.