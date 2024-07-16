Himachal Identifies 250 High-Risk Landslide Spots, PWD Deploys Machinery in High-Risk Zones

Shimla – A recent report by the Public Works Department (PWD) has identified 250 locations in Himachal Pradesh where the risk of landslides is highest. Among these, Shimla and Mandi districts have been highlighted as the most vulnerable areas. To address this pressing issue, the PWD has strategically deployed heavy machinery, including JCBs, Poklanes, and dozers, in these high-risk zones to ensure immediate restoration of traffic in case of landslides.

The onset of the apple season has made road accessibility a priority, especially in apple-rich areas. Surendra Paul Jagota, Chief Engineer of the PWD, emphasized the proactive measures taken: “There are about 250 spots on the roads of Himachal where the possibility of landslides is high. We have deployed machines at a distance of one kilometer on both sides of these places to address any incidents promptly.”

The risk of landslides at these identified spots is primarily due to the potential for hills to slide or debris and stones to fall onto the roads. The PWD’s deployment of machinery aims to mitigate the impact of such events and ensure roads are kept clear and safe for traffic.

Last year, the PWD faced significant losses due to natural disasters, with rocks falling on roads, traffic being disrupted for days due to collapsed poles, and around 33 bridges being damaged. Learning from these experiences, the PWD has mobilized 1,300 employees in the field to maintain road safety during the rainy season. Additionally, approximately 500 machines have been put into operation across the state.

Control rooms have been established in all four zones of the PWD, facilitating efficient communication and coordination. Information from these control rooms is continuously shared with the department’s headquarters to ensure a swift response to any incidents.