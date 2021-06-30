Shimla: To double the income of the farmers by end of 2022, the Himachal Pradesh government is promoting natural farming in a big way.

The state Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, while addressing the National Webinar on Realization of Mission Natural Farming among Smallholders, said that in order to promote natural farming in the State, the State Government was implementing Prakritik Kheti Khushhal Kisan Yojna.

The National Webinar was organized by the State Project implementing Unit, Prakritik Kheti Khushhal Kisan Yojna of Department of Agriculture.

Jai Ram Thakur said that natural farming would not only boost yield of the crops but also reduce farming inputs in a big way.

“Subhash Palekar Natural Farming is emerging a favourite for agricultural practices to reduce farmers direct cost while boosting yields and farm health through the use of non-synthetic inputs sourced locally,” CM added.

Chief Minister revealed that NITI Aayog has appreciated the steps taken by the State Government for promoting natural farming in the State.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the State Government was endeavouring to motivate all the 9.61 lakh farmers of the State to adopt natural farming so that Himachal could become a natural farming State of the country. Meanwhile, as many as 1.28 lakh farmers have been trained in natural farming and were motivating other to adopt the same.

Agriculture Minister Virender Kanwar said that the Subhash Palekar Natural Farming was being promoted in the State in a big way. He said that natural farming was not only beneficial to the farmers but also environmentally friendly.

Vice-Chairman NITI Aayog Dr Rajiv Kumar appreciated the efforts of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in promoting natural farming in the State. He assured to provide all needed help to the State in the promotion of natural farming.

Padamshri Subhash Palekar virtually detailed various benefits of natural farming over chemical and organic farming.

State Project Director Rakesh Kanwar welcomed the Chief Minister and conducted the proceedings of the Webinar. Additional Chief Secretary J.C. Sharma and Executive Director Prakritik Kheti Khushhal Yojna Rajeshwar Singh Chandel were present with the Chief Minister at Shimla while Senior Advisor NITI Aayog Dr Neelam Patel and progressive farmers of the Stated joined the event virtually.