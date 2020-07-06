Launches online module for incentives, concessions and facilities under H.P. Industrial Investment Policy

Shimla: The State Industries Department has approved 193 project proposals through Single Window portal. These projects are expected to attract an investment of Rs. 6100 crores.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, in a State level Single Window Monitoring and Clearance Authority of Industries Department, said the Global Investors’ Meet has succeeded in attracting investors and so far, 703 pacts worth Rs. 96721 crores have signed. He said that 240 MoUs worth investment of Rs. 13,656 crores were grounded within about two months of the Meet.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the State Government has simplified the various procedures under ‘Ease of Doing Business’. He said that H.P. Industrial Investment Policy-2019 had been implemented for time bound clearance and disbursement of fiscal initiatives. He said that Government Land Bank had been created under 600 which hectares of land have already been made available and 1300 hectares were under the process of transfer.

Chief Minister said that special thrust must be made on ensuring ‘Ease of Doing Business. He said that all the procedures, rules and Acts have been simplified and permission under Section 118 have been simplified and made online. He said that as many as 37 services of 11 departments related to industrialists have been made online, which has resulted in decreasing footfalls in the offices besides facilitating the entrepreneurs.

Chief Minister also launched online module for incentives, concessions and facilities under the H.P. Industrial Investment Policy, 2019 to facilitate the entrepreneurs. He said that with this, the entrepreneurs would be able to draw the benefits of various schemes by a single application form.