Kullu: A tanker (PB 11 BU 9496) carrying around 12,000 litres of Light Diesel Oil (LDO) gutted into fire on strategic Leh-Manali National Highway in Kullu district, causing an estimated loss of Rs 4 lakhs.

However, no loss of life was reported in the incident, and the driver could escape the truck unhurt.

The incident occurred on Monday around when a truck en route to Leh from Punjab caught fire due to unknown reasons. The driver saw smoke coming out of the engine and immediately escaped the truck. An intense fire broke out within minutes.

The driver immediately informed the police and fire department after which a fire tender rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The cabin of the truck was completely damaged, however, fire brigade was able to save the oil, avoiding a huge disaster. Superintendent of Police (SP) Kullu Gurdev Sharma confirmed the report and said the police is conducting the investigation.