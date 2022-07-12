Dharamshala: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed a chargesheet in Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court, Dharamshala against two accused involved in tying Khalistani flags on the gates of Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Tapovan, Dharamshala.

The accused Harveer Singh (37), resident of Morinda, district Rup Nagar, Punjab and Paramjeet Singh, resident of Rurki Hiran village in Rup Nagar had tied flags of Khalistan on the main gate of the Legislative Assembly and also painted the word Khalistan in Punjabi on the outer walls of the assembly.

On May 8, the flags were immediately removed by the police and

a case under section 153 A and 153 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 3 of HP Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act 1985 was registered in Dharamshala Police Station.

Director-General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu constituted an SIT under the leadership of DIG Intelligence and Security Santosh Patial on the same day to investigate the matter.

Soon after, Sikh For Justice (SFJ) Chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu claimed that this act was done at his behest. A case under section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (UAPA) Act was also registered against Pannu.

SIT arrested the two accused from Punjab on May 11 and May 14. During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused had shot a video of the incident which they had shared with Gurpatwant Singh Pannu.