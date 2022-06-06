Shimla: In order to attract more tourists to Shimla, the Tourism Industry Stake Holders have demanded the government to construct an all-round ice skating rink in the town on a priority basis.

Shimla over the years has witnessed a decline in tourist inflow. This has occurred due to the town being too crowded and the emergence of previously undiscovered tourists attraction in rural areas.

To prevent Shimla from losing its charm amongst the tourists, the stakeholders have also suggested the government to start a golf cart ride from SBI to Kennedy Chowk and from Shimla Club to Chota Shimla in the morning and evening.

Besides this, the stakeholders have also suggested the government install replica of a hand-pulled rickshaw opposite Rotary Town Hall.

President, Tourism Industry Stake Holders Association Mohinder Seth said that there is a need to create attractive tourist activities within the city. Mostly tourists are limited to roaming around the Mall road in the evening.

He said, “The Tourists are not even aware of the Heritage monuments like Gaiety theatre from where many renowned artists of India started there career, General post office oldest post of North India where the Dak used to reach Shimla on tongas during the British era and many other monuments are situated on the Mall road which can be a great attraction for tourists.”

“There is a need to display the history of these monuments around it and to attract the attention of the tourists towards these monuments the small water bodies, sculptures or lighting effects needs to be created around these buildings,” said Seth.

“This will attract the tourists to know about the history of these historic monuments and can be a good photo point” he added.