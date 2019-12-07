HP tax revenue collection increases despite global slowdown: CM claims

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur claimed that the state government has succeeded in ensuring overall tax revenue collection increase of 17.2% till 30 November, 2019.

Jai Ram Thakur said that against collection of Rs. 2727 crore till November, 2018 this year collections till November, 2019 were Rs. 3198 crore which shows an increase of Rs. 471 crore. He said that Shimla and Baddi revenue districts have emerged as best performing districts showing an increase of Rs. 85 crore and Rs. 111 crore respectively. He said that excise revenue till 30 November, 2019 has also showed an increase of 11% vis-a-vis corresponding period during the last financial year. Against collection of Rs. 956 crore last year till 30 November, this year the collections were Rs. 1060 crore showing an increase of Rs. 104 crores, he added.

Chief Minister said that GST revenue till 30 November, 2019 showed an increase of 24 % vis-a-vis corresponding period during the last financial year. He said that against collection of Rs. 1859.07 crore during the last year till 30 November, this year the collections were Rs. 2315.63 crore.

Jai Ram Thakur said that State Government has taken several steps to increase the revenue and tax collection in the State. He said that State Government was regularly reviewing the tax revenue collection in the State and taking necessary steps to keep the momentum going. He said that efforts were being taken to increase the online registration of GST subscribers under GSTR-3B to 95%.

The CM said the results for the month of November were also encouraging, as the overall revenue collections increased by 40%, GST by 33% and Excise by 13%.

The Chief Minister said that to enforce in letter and spirit the “destination principle” of GST as non-enforcement as the same was causing loss of revenue to the State, he has taken up the issue with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He said that the State Government has also taken up the matter with Administrator of Union Territory of Chandigarh to rationalize their taxes and levies on liquor so that the same were not prejudicial to Himachal Pradesh.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the State Government was also ensuring effective enforcement of GST in tourism, construction and hydro-electric projects etc. besides taking steps to realize the arrears of defaulting excise, toll and other contractors to add revenue to State exchequer.