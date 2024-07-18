Political Debt: BJP and Congress Default on Rs 12 Crore in Bus Fees

Shimla – The financial woes of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) have reached a critical point, with major political parties owing crores of rupees for the use of buses during rallies and events. This mounting debt has significantly impacted the corporation’s ability to issue pensions and other allowances to its employees, exacerbating HRTC’s financial blues.

HRTC, already grappling with budget shortages, has been striving to boost its income and has seen some improvement this year. Despite these efforts, the corporation’s financial condition remains precarious. The unpaid dues from political events have added to its fiscal challenges, with the corporation yet to receive payment for buses used in both election-related and celebratory events organized by these parties.

The BJP owes HRTC a staggering Rs 8 crore for buses hired for rallies, including those used in the Azadi Mahotsav event in Himachal Pradesh. Similarly, the Congress party has an outstanding payment of Rs 4 crore for buses used during the celebrations marking the first year of their government. Additionally, the State Election Department has not settled the fare for approximately 1,300 buses hired to transport polling parties during the Lok Sabha elections, amounting to around Rs 11.50 crore.

HRTC confirmed that approximately Rs 23 crore in dues are pending collection. This issue was discussed in the recent Board of Directors (BOD) meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Path Parivahan Nigam, where it was decided to issue letters to the debtors, urging them to make prompt payments. The corporation management has initiated this correspondence, highlighting the dire financial condition of HRTC and requesting immediate settlement of dues.

The BOD meeting underscored the importance of these payments to stabilize the corporation’s financial health. The decision to issue formal requests for payment reflects the urgency of the situation. HRTC hopes that the political parties and the State Election Department will respond swiftly to these requests, enabling the corporation to meet its financial obligations, including the issuance of pensions and allowances to its employees.

Beyond the unpaid bills for political events, HRTC’s financial blues are also deepened by the burden of several loss-making routes. The corporation operates numerous routes that, despite being loss-making, provide crucial connectivity to remote areas, sometimes serving only a single person. Recently, HRTC management decided to discontinue some of these loss-making routes, but it is clear that the corporation needs more than just these measures.

Adding to the fiscal strain is the increasing burden of hefty salaries and pensions. The cost of maintaining a large workforce and fulfilling pension obligations has further strained HRTC’s already limited resources. Improving its overall functioning and services is essential for HRTC to emerge from its financial misfortunes.

As the corporation awaits these crucial funds, the spotlight remains on the political parties and the State Election Department to honour their financial commitments and support HRTC’s efforts to maintain its services and fulfil its obligations to its employees. The question remains: who is responsible for HRTC’s financial blues? The combination of unpaid bills, the burden of loss-making routes, and the rising costs of salaries and pensions highlight the need for a comprehensive solution to address the corporation’s ongoing fiscal challenges.