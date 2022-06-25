Shimla: The state Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur assured to provide jobs to the ‘Agniveers’.

The CM, in a Cabinet Meeting here today, decided that the State Government would ensure jobs to the ‘Agniveers’

In order to ensure free and fair conduction of examinations by the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur, the Cabinet decided that the recruitment/examination conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur would be brought under the preview of the HP Prevention of Mal Practice at University Board or other specified examination Act, 1984.

The Cabinet accorded its approval for the renewal of the State Government ‘No Default Guarantee’ in favour of Himachal Road Transport Corporation for availing cash credit limit of Rs. 60 crore for the financial year 2022-23.

The Cabinet also approved enhancing scholarship rates of various scholarship schemes which include enhancing scholarships under Maharshi Valmiki Chhatarvriti Yojna from existing Rs. 9000 to Rs. 18000 per annul, Indira Gandhi Utkrisht Chhatarvriti Yojna for post plus two students from Rs. 10000 to Rs. 18000 per annum, Kalpana Chawla Chhatarvriti Yojna from existing Rs. 15000 per annum to Rs. 18000 per annum, Dr. Ambedkar Medhavi Chhatarvriti Yojna to SC students from Rs. 12000 to Rs. 18000 per annum, Dr. Ambedkar Medhavi Chhatarvriti Yojna to OBC students from existing Rs. 10000 to Rs. 18000 per annum, Swami Vivekanand Utkrishit Chhatarvriti Yojna from Rs. 10000 to Rs. 18000 per annum, Rashtriya Indian Military College Scholarship from Rs. 20000 to Rs. 24000 per annum, Sainik School Sujanpur Tihra Scholarship would be now Rs. 18000 per annum for all students, financial assistance to the children of Armed Force personnel killed/ disabled during the different wars/operations would now be Rs. 18000 per annum and IRDP/BPL Scholarship now renamed as Mukhya Mantri Vidyarti Kalyan Yojna would now get scholarships ranging from Rs. 1500 per annum to Rs. 6000 per annum.