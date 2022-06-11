Hamirpur: Himachal Congress President Pratibha Singh has claimed to win the forthcoming assembly election of the state with an absolute majority.

Singh claimed that Congress would win more than 45 seats in the Assembly elections.

Rejecting claims of differences with Nadaun MLA and former state president Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the state Congress president said that both of them were working together for the victory of the party.

While responding to the query of Chief Minister’s face of the Congress party, Singh categorically cleared that the top leadership would decide on the Chief Minister once the party win the Assembly elections.