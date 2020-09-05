New Delhi: The President of India Ram Nath Kovind conferred National Awards on 47 teachers from across the country in the first ever award ceremony held virtually today on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

Among 47 awardee Nardev Singh, Lecturer, Govt Senior Sec School Biar in Hamirpur district found place in the list of recipients. Nardev Singh’s innovative way to teach Chemistry caught attention. Singh has worked on developing low cost learning materials and also made good use of ICT to communicate to his students.

Nardev Singh is also credited for supporting the education of underprivileged and reached out to local communities for higher enrolment. He has helped conduct fund raising programmes to improve the infra-structure for the school and successfully maintained a good rapport with the local community, the citation further read.

The Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ congratulated Nardev Singh for winning the NAT2020. He lauded his role and hard work to ensure quality education to the underprivileged children.

Congratulations to Shri Nardev Singh for winning the #NAT2020. Your hard work directed towards ensuring quality education to the underprivileged is really commendable. Keep up the good work. #OurTeachersOurHeroes#TeachersFromIndia pic.twitter.com/spzNPnLu4a — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) September 5, 2020

Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur congratulated Nardev Singh. He stated that Nardev Singh’s achievement has made Himachal proud.