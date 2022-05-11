Dharamshala: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has nabbed one accused from Punjab for tying Khalistani flags on the gate of Tapovan, Vidhan Sabha in Dharamshala.

The accused has been identified as Harbir Singh (30), resident of Morinda, district Roopnagar, Punjab.

SIT, on the basis of call records, found that the accused is in Morinda. The team immediately left for Punjab and arrested the accused from Morinda on Wednesday around 8:30 am. SIT also raided the house of Parmjeet Singh, another accused in the case, in Chamkaur Sahib in the Roopnagar district. However, he had already absconded.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kangra Khushal Chand Sharma confirmed the report and said that police has cracked the case and further information will be provided soon.

During the interrogation, the accused has confessed that he was planning to do this for a long time. He said that several attempts to do the same were also made before.

According to reports, the accused had come to Dharamshala from Punjab a few days ago. He along with his friends had stayed in a homestay near Dharamshala.

Later, he along with his friends went towards the Vidhan Sabha building on a scooter and tied Khalistani flags on the main gate of the Assembly. He also painted Khalistan in Punjabi on the walls of the Assembly. The accused had also shot a video of the incident.

On May 8, Khalistani flags were found tied to the main gate of the State’s Legislative Assembly in Dharamshala, creating chaos in the state. An SIT headed by Vimukt Ranjan was constituted to investigate the matter.