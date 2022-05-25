Shimla: With Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections slated to be held later this year, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has approved the appointment of new office bearers of the Himachal party unit.

The official statement of the party reads, “AICC President has approved the proposal of the appointment of additional office bearers, Executive Committee Member, Senior Spokespersons and Spokespersons of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) with immediate effect.”

The party has appointed Thakur Singh Bharmori, Rangila Ram Rao and Adarsh Sood have been appointed as Senior Vice-Presidents with immediate effect.

Besides this, the party has also appointed six Vice Presidents Kishori Lal, Jagjeevan Lal, Sohan Lal, Karnesh Lal, Chiranji Lal and Mahinder Chauhan.

Hari Singh Pachnaik has been appointed as Member, Executive Committee while Davinder Chauhan has been appointed as Spokesperson.

Ramesh Chauhan and Manmohan Katoch have been appointed as Senior Spokespersons of the party.

Apart from this, AICC has also appointed as many as 13 General Secretaries and 41 Secretaries.