Situated 7000 feet above sea level, in the heart of the serene hills of Kothkai, Apple Farm Stay is a home away from home. It’s a two-hour drive from Shimla. The Apple Farm Stay is flanked by mountains on either side that kiss the clouds with streams gushing down its slopes and lush green orchards all around.

Built-in the 1920s, the apple farm stay is a tribute to the stately home furnishings of a bygone era from the heart of Himachal.

The property is a renovated old Pahari house featuring two bedrooms, a massive living area, a dining room, an antique living room, a bar mezzanine independent floor, a lush green lawn and a backyard for the evening get-togethers and winter parties around a crackling bonfire.

Breaking away from mainstream tourism trends, the Apple Farm Stay claims to offer memorable encounters and experiences in the remoteness of Himalayan villages and distinct Pahari culture.

Once you reach the property, Saurav Singh Chauhan is going to be your host, who takes you back and forth in present and past while they usher you into the property. You can connect with them on +91 99608 00007 and +91 86250 00018.

Cuisines

Apple Farm Stay offers traditional home-cooked Himachali food (veg and non-veg), Pahari Mutton, traditional style Sepu Vadi and Siddu being top highlights.

The Apple Farm Stay serves Indian, continental, Chinese and Thai food as well.

How to reach Apple Farm Stay?

Apple Farm Stay is a 60-drive from Shimla city. It’s situated at Domehar village in Kotkhai of Shimla district.