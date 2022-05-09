Nauni/Solan: Prof. Rajeshwar Singh Chandel on Monday took over as the new Vice-Chancellor of Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni.

A noted entomologist with over two decades of experience in education and research, Prof. Chandel is an alumnus of the university and has earlier served in the university as Joint Director (Research) and Senior Scientist Entomology.

Before joining the university, Professor Chandel was working as the Executive Director, Prakritik Kheti Khushal Kisan Yojana of the Government of Himachal Pradesh. He has been instrumental in popularizing natural farming which is now being practised by over 1.7 lakh farmers in the state.

Prof. Chandel was welcomed by the faculty, staff and students on his arrival at the university.

While addressing the statutory officers of the university, Professor Chandel called for joint efforts for ensuring the success of the university initiatives. He added that the university will focus on creating the best graduates who will work towards the development of the agricultural community.

Professor Chandel said that the university will work towards collaborating with alumni to create better opportunities for university graduates.