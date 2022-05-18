Shimla: Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, State System of Higher Education (USA) University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for higher education academic partnerships here today.

In a virtual mode agreement signing ceremony Dr. Peter Garland, Executive Vice-Chancellor Emeritus, Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, James Struzzi, State Senator, Pennsylvania, Dr. Donna Wilson, Vice-Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs, Chief Academic Officer, Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, Dr. Michael Driscoll, President, Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP), Dr. Lara Luetkehans, Provost and VP of Academic Affairs, IUP, Envoy Kanika Chaudhary were present.

Governor of HP and Chancellor of HP University Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar while presiding over the signing ceremony said that the relation between HPU and IUP assumes importance, particularly when Education is undergoing a transformational change through the mandate of the National Education Policy (NEP).

HPU has also signed MoU with Harrisburg University of Science & Technology, USA in the recent past and good progress has been made with respect to Forensic Science, Biotechnology and Management. The MoU between Himachal Pradesh University and IUP will help to reach out to diverse communities locally and globally, understanding the need for change and inclusive growth of all the stakeholders.

HPU Vice-Chancellor Prof. S.P. Bansal said that the relation between HPU and IUP assumes importance for purely academic partnership, coordination and collaboration for Higher Education and exploring consortium of independent IUP University and public community colleges. He said that the overall objective of this MoU is to promote collaboration between higher education institutions of the state of Himachal Pradesh, India and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, USA. Higher Education includes post-secondary, higher Secondary, Diploma, Undergraduate (Bachelor’s) and Graduate Programs (Master’s Doctoral).