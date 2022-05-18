Shimla: President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Himachal on June 10 to attend the sixth convocation of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh, Dharamshala.

The President will be accompanied by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishvanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Education Minister Govind Thakur.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Satyaprakash Bansal said that the university had invited the President to attend the convocation and he has accepted the invitation. He said all the preparations for the function had been made.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, convocation was not held in the university for last two years.

“This year the convocation ceremony will be held in a grand way” he added.

He said that in this convocation, as many as 585 students’ of the 2017 batch, 532 students’ of the 2018 batch and 605 of the 2019 batch will be awarded degrees.