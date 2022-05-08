Non-ITI Sub Station Attendant to promote in seven years

Baddi: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has claimed of recruited as many as 4052 in Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board.

CM Jai Ram Thakur, while addressing the 9th triennial general convention of the Electricity Board Technical Employees Union at Baddi, said that in the last four years 4052 posts were filled in the Electricity board, and out of these 2721 were technical posts.

3069 employees of the board were also promoted in the technical section of the Electricity Board, Chief Minister further added.

Lauding the services of employees of the State Electricity Board, Chief Minister said the employees of the electricity board were performing their duties with efficiency even in difficult circumstances.

Chief Minister announced to reduce the service period for promotion of non-ITI employees working on the post of Sub Station Attendant (SSA) in State Electricity Board from ten to seven years. He said that the decision would be taken after deliberation on the issue of removing the word Junior from the post of T-mate.