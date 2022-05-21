Solan: Himachal Government and Solan based Shoolini University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for setting up an AYUSH Medicity in the University.

The idea behind setting up the AYUSH Medicity to revive the principles and practices of ancient knowledge, science, and practice with students and scholars from diverse areas in a Gurukul culture equipped with modern technology, according to Chancellor Prof P K Khosla.

The project would include traditional rituals and folklore practices of Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Meditation, health and wellbeing. It will also study ancient folklore, the potential of medicinal and aromatic plants, languages, music, dance, and literature, which will also be taken up to impart education and skills.

The proposed AYUSH Medicity comprises the establishment of four major components, (i) AYUSH Hospital; (ii) University of Ancient Indian Wisdom; (iii) Cultivation and processing of medicinal & aromatic plants; and (iv) Health & Wellness centre.