Rampur: Three youth were killed after a bike they were travelling in collided head-on with a tipper in Rampur Bushahr, district Shimla.

The accident took place on Sunday around 2:00 AM on National Highway 5 when they were travelling towards Khaneri on a bike (HP 06A 7848) and collided with an over speeding truck (HP 95 8200) coming from the opposite side.

The collision was so powerful that all three bike riders died on the spot.

Police reached the spot and recovered the dead bodies.

The truck driver who has been identified as Devi Ram, resident of Nirmand, district Kullu fled from the spot but was later arrested.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rampur Chander Shekhar confirmed the report and said the police is conducting the investigation. He said that a case under section 279 and 304(A) has been registered against the accused.