Kullu – In a scathing critique of the recently announced interim budget, the Congress party has accused the Union Government of displaying bias against Himachal Pradesh by neglecting to allocate any aid to the state. Despite the Himalayan state grappling with disasters and mounting debts, the Congress spokesperson, Rajeev Kimta, contends that the budget failed to address the pressing issues faced by Himachal Pradesh.

Kimta emphasized the Union Government’s lack of financial assistance in crucial sectors such as railways, roads, health, education, tourism, agriculture, and horticulture. He argued that the absence of support exacerbates the challenges faced by the state, which has been struggling with natural disasters and economic hardships.

Despite the efforts of the state government, including Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu’s allocation of a special package of Rs 4500 crore from the state treasury for disaster-affected individuals, Kimta lamented that Himachal Pradesh received no financial aid from the Center. He attributed the state’s financial woes to the policies, corruption, and wasteful expenditures of the previous BJP government.

Kimta also criticised the omission of the Balh airport, a dream project of former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, from the budget. According to Kimta, this exclusion highlights the bias towards Himachal Pradesh by the Union Government.

Expressing disappointment over the budget’s failure to bring relief to the middle class, particularly regarding changes to the income tax slab, Kimta accused the government of favouring capitalists and billionaires while neglecting the common people.

Questioning the inaction of the Union Government, Kimta pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hails Himachal Pradesh as his home, has not addressed the plight of the state’s residents despite months passing since the disasters. He insinuated that the Center may be retaliating against the state for the BJP government’s departure from Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Kimta commended Chief Minister Sukhu for providing relief to the disaster-affected people by releasing a special package of Rs 4500 crore from the state treasury. He suggested that while the state government is actively working to heal the wounds of the affected population, the Union Government and Himachal BJP leaders are hindering grants and entitlements received by the state.

As the political discourse intensifies, Kimta warned that BJP leaders will have to answer for the perceived neglect in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, predicting that the people of Himachal will hold them accountable for their actions.