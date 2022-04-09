New Delhi: In a major set to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Himachal Pradesh state president Anup Kesari, general secretary organisation Satish Thakur and Una district chief Iqbal Singh joined BJP on Friday.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur inducted the three leaders into the BJP at national president JP Nadda’s residence.

The development came, two days after, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party launched its ‘Mission Himachal’ with its first-ever roadshow in Mandi. AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and newly elected Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann held a roadshow in Mandi.

Meanwhile, Anurag Thakur took to Twitter, attacking Kejriwal.

अरविंद केजरीवाल, पहाड़ और पहाड़ी आपके झाँसे में नहीं आयेंगे।



आम आदमी पार्टी की हिमाचल विरोधी नीतियों के विरुद्ध आप पार्टी के हिमाचल प्रदेश अध्यक्ष श्री अनूप केसरी जी,संगठन महामंत्री श्री सतीश ठाकुर जी व ऊना के अध्यक्ष श्री इक़बाल सिंह जी ने दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी राजनैतिक पार्टी.. pic.twitter.com/7ENQxi9Jfb — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) April 8, 2022

“Arvind Kejriwal, the hills and its people won’t be fooled by you. Due to AAP’s anti-Himachal policies, its state president Anoop Kesari, secretary-general organisation Satish Thakur and Una president Iqbal Singh joined the world’s largest political party,” he tweeted.

The elections for 68 assembly constituencies of Himachal Pradesh are slated to take place by the end of this year and AAP is trying hard to make inroads in the hill state.