New Delhi: To provide an effective platform for regular interaction with media, the state government has set up a State Media Centre in Himachal Bhawan in New Delhi.

State Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday inaugurated the Media Centre.

The Centre was constructed at an approximate cost of Rs. 16.5 lakh provides basic facilities, work stations etc for the journalists.

The Chief Minister, while interacting with media personnel, detailed the initiatives taken by the state government in the last four years. Thakur also detailed measures taken for Covid management.

Vice-Chairman HP State Civil Supplies Corporation Baldev Tomar, Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh, Principal Resident Commissioner S K Singla, Director Tourism Amit Kashyap, Director Information and Public Relations Harbans Singh Brascon were also present on the occasion.