New Delhi: For spreading disinformation, the Union Government has blocked sixteen (16) YouTube-based news channels and one (1) Facebook account.

The blocked social media accounts include six Pakistan based and ten India based YouTube news channels, having a cumulative viewership of over 68 crores.

It was observed that these channels were used to spread fake news over social media on matters related to national security, India’s foreign relations, communal harmony in the country, and public order, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting said in an official statement.

The content published by some of India based YouTube channels referred to a community as terrorists and incited hatred among the members of various religious communities.